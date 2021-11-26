Solara Active Pharma spurts 17% in four sessions

-
ALSO READ
Solara announces restoration of CEP for Ranitidine Hydrochloride
Solara Active Pharma Sciences consolidated net profit rises 18.57% in the June 2021 quarter
Solara Active Pharma spurts after EDQM restores CEP for ranitidine
Board of Solara Active Pharma Sciences approves change in directorate
Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
-
Solara Active Pharma Sciences rose 9.09% to Rs 1183.40, extending gains for the fourth trading session.Shares of Solara Active Pharma Sciences have risen 17.02% in four consecutive sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 1,011.30 on 22 November 2021.
In the past one month, the stock has fallen 10% as against 7.03% decline in the Sensex. It has risen 0.48% in the past one year compared with the Sensex's 28.87% rise.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Solara Active Pharma Sciences declined 47.57% to Rs 29.71 crore on 1.02% rise in net sales to Rs 401.61 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
Solara Active Pharma Sciences is an API manufacturer. It has two R&D centers and 4 API manufacturing facilities armed with global approvals and 2 dedicated R&D facilities.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU