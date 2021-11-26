Solara Active Pharma spurts 17% in four sessions

Solara Active Pharma Sciences rose 9.09% to Rs 1183.40, extending gains for the fourth trading session.

Shares of Solara Active Pharma Sciences have risen 17.02% in four consecutive sessions from its recent closing low of Rs 1,011.30 on 22 November 2021.

In the past one month, the stock has fallen 10% as against 7.03% decline in the Sensex. It has risen 0.48% in the past one year compared with the Sensex's 28.87% rise.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Solara Active Pharma Sciences declined 47.57% to Rs 29.71 crore on 1.02% rise in net sales to Rs 401.61 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences is an API manufacturer. It has two R&D centers and 4 API manufacturing facilities armed with global approvals and 2 dedicated R&D facilities.

