Volumes spurt at Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd counter

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd registered volume of 1.93 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11650 shares

PNB Housing Finance Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, Pfizer Ltd, Cipla Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 26 November 2021.

Astrazeneca Pharma India Ltd registered volume of 1.93 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 16.61 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11650 shares. The stock rose 6.29% to Rs.3,228.00. Volumes stood at 6999 shares in the last session.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd registered volume of 10.84 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.35 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.99% to Rs.499.60. Volumes stood at 4.57 lakh shares in the last session.

Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd recorded volume of 966.1 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.68 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 125.74 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.56% to Rs.252.85. Volumes stood at 351.6 lakh shares in the last session.

Pfizer Ltd registered volume of 1.43 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.64 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18716 shares. The stock rose 5.34% to Rs.5,157.10. Volumes stood at 13753 shares in the last session.

Cipla Ltd recorded volume of 125.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16.91 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.42% to Rs.966.75. Volumes stood at 13.25 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)