Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Goa Carbon Ltd, Man Infraconstruction Ltd, Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd and S J S Enterprises Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 November 2021.

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd crashed 13.19% to Rs 2.5 at 14:35 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 39.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Goa Carbon Ltd tumbled 7.90% to Rs 336.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18735 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5832 shares in the past one month.

Man Infraconstruction Ltd lost 7.25% to Rs 94. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sutlej Textiles and Industries Ltd slipped 7.21% to Rs 85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

S J S Enterprises Ltd fell 7.00% to Rs 473.95. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 29976 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94752 shares in the past one month.

