Welspun Corp gains after order win

Welspun Corp rose 1.93% to Rs 131.75 after the company said it received multiple orders of approximately 93 KMT valuing close to Rs 777 crore.

Welspun Corp has bagged a single order of approximately 50 KMT received from a large client in Middle East which would be executed from our facility in Saudi Arabia. Most of the other orders received will be executed from our facilities in India for domestic market.

With these orders, the company's order book stands at 586 KMT valued at approximately Rs 5,300 crore, after considering execution up to February 2021. The announcement was made during market hours yesterday, 18 March 2021.

Welspun Corp's consolidated net profit fell 9.3% to Rs 206.08 crore on a 53.9% decline in net sales to Rs 1,310.69 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

Welspun Corp offers pipe solutions with a capability to manufacture line pipes, along with specialized coating, double jointing and bending.

