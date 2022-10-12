Consumer Durables shares fall

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index falling 129.97 points or 0.31% at 41658.54 at 13:45 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Whirlpool of India Ltd (down 1.76%), Havells India Ltd (down 1.69%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (down 0.96%),Sheela Foam Ltd (down 0.56%),Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.52%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Bajaj Electricals Ltd (down 0.33%), Titan Company Ltd (down 0.3%), and Blue Star Ltd (down 0.21%).

On the other hand, Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 4.24%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd (up 0.92%), and Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 0.27%) moved up.

At 13:45 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 257.23 or 0.45% at 57404.55.

The Nifty 50 index was up 66.5 points or 0.39% at 17050.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 68.89 points or 0.24% at 28520.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 5.27 points or 0.06% at 8746.58.

On BSE,1384 shares were trading in green, 1963 were trading in red and 152 were unchanged.

