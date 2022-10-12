Jai Corp Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Arvind Fashions Ltd, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd, Aster DM Healthcare Ltd and Greenpanel Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 12 October 2022.

Jai Corp Ltd crashed 8.15% to Rs 195.05 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Arvind Fashions Ltd tumbled 5.70% to Rs 310.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 75598 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40371 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd lost 4.50% to Rs 1149. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 89824 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 88370 shares in the past one month.

Aster DM Healthcare Ltd shed 3.82% to Rs 239.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 69188 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74811 shares in the past one month.

Greenpanel Industries Ltd slipped 3.82% to Rs 386.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 44737 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35001 shares in the past one month.

