Volumes soar at JBM Auto Ltd counter

JBM Auto Ltd recorded volume of 28.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.84 lakh shares
Campus Activewear Ltd, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Medplus Health Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 12 October 2022.
JBM Auto Ltd recorded volume of 28.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.42 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.84 lakh shares. The stock gained 11.15% to Rs.448.00. Volumes stood at 91671 shares in the last session.
Campus Activewear Ltd witnessed volume of 27.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.55 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.90% to Rs.591.90. Volumes stood at 4.78 lakh shares in the last session.
Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd notched up volume of 1.24 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30331 shares. The stock slipped 0.05% to Rs.909.35. Volumes stood at 24731 shares in the last session.
Amber Enterprises India Ltd notched up volume of 2.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 3.24 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 79499 shares. The stock rose 3.10% to Rs.2,347.65. Volumes stood at 1.08 lakh shares in the last session.
Medplus Health Services Ltd clocked volume of 3.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 2.97 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.06 lakh shares. The stock lost 1.08% to Rs.592.60. Volumes stood at 75609 shares in the last session.
