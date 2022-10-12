Akshar Spintex Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Khandwala Securities Ltd, Vivid Mercantile Ltd, Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd and Palash Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 October 2022.

Khandwala Securities Ltd, Vivid Mercantile Ltd, Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd and Palash Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 October 2022.

Akshar Spintex Ltd tumbled 9.96% to Rs 49.25 at 13:59 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9737 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31382 shares in the past one month.

Khandwala Securities Ltd lost 9.88% to Rs 21.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40580 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4097 shares in the past one month.

Vivid Mercantile Ltd crashed 8.28% to Rs 36. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 458 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1379 shares in the past one month.

Nagreeka Capital & Infrastructure Ltd pared 8.20% to Rs 11.42. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 100 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 784 shares in the past one month.

Palash Securities Ltd fell 8.05% to Rs 102.75. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18610 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 831 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)