Source Industries (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.02 crore

Net Loss of Source Industries (India) reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.020.02 0 OPM %-200.00-50.00 -PBDT-0.04-0.01 -300 PBT-0.04-0.01 -300 NP-0.04-0.01 -300

First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 09:29 IST

