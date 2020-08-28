Elpro International consolidated net profit rises 326.36% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 37.89% to Rs 11.50 crore

Net profit of Elpro International rose 326.36% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 37.89% to Rs 11.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11.508.34 38 OPM %65.1353.72 -PBDT6.512.07 214 PBT5.501.79 207 NP5.501.29 326

