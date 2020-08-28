Elpro International consolidated net profit rises 326.36% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 37.89% to Rs 11.50 crore

Net profit of Elpro International rose 326.36% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 37.89% to Rs 11.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.11.508.3465.1353.726.512.075.501.795.501.29

