Elpro International consolidated net profit rises 326.36% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Elpro International reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.94 crore in the March 2020 quarter
CBSE Class XII Results 2020: EIS gave a stellar performance
Bengaluru airport voted as best regional airport in India & Central Asia
Ircon International signs MoU with Russian entity RZD International
Pakistan resumes domestic flights partially as nation-wide lockdown eased
-
Sales rise 37.89% to Rs 11.50 croreNet profit of Elpro International rose 326.36% to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 37.89% to Rs 11.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 8.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales11.508.34 38 OPM %65.1353.72 -PBDT6.512.07 214 PBT5.501.79 207 NP5.501.29 326
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU