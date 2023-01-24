Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit declines 3.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.78% to Rs 1281.21 crore

Net profit of Colgate-Palmolive (India) declined 3.60% to Rs 243.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 252.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.78% to Rs 1281.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1271.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1281.211271.2928.2129.93370.60384.72326.93340.80243.24252.33

