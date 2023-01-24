JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Vinati Organics invests Rs 5.83 cr in subsidiary - Veeral Organics
Business Standard

Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit declines 3.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 0.78% to Rs 1281.21 crore

Net profit of Colgate-Palmolive (India) declined 3.60% to Rs 243.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 252.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.78% to Rs 1281.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1271.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1281.211271.29 1 OPM %28.2129.93 -PBDT370.60384.72 -4 PBT326.93340.80 -4 NP243.24252.33 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 14:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU