Colgate-Palmolive (India) standalone net profit declines 3.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.78% to Rs 1281.21 croreNet profit of Colgate-Palmolive (India) declined 3.60% to Rs 243.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 252.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.78% to Rs 1281.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1271.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1281.211271.29 1 OPM %28.2129.93 -PBDT370.60384.72 -4 PBT326.93340.80 -4 NP243.24252.33 -4
