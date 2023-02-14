Associated Ceramics standalone net profit declines 6.90% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 22.62% to Rs 12.74 croreNet profit of Associated Ceramics declined 6.90% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.62% to Rs 12.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.7410.39 23 OPM %23.7829.74 -PBDT2.913.13 -7 PBT2.682.85 -6 NP2.702.90 -7
