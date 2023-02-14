JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Nilachal Refractories reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Associated Ceramics standalone net profit declines 6.90% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 22.62% to Rs 12.74 crore

Net profit of Associated Ceramics declined 6.90% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.62% to Rs 12.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.7410.39 23 OPM %23.7829.74 -PBDT2.913.13 -7 PBT2.682.85 -6 NP2.702.90 -7

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:34 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU