Associated Ceramics standalone net profit declines 6.90% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Associated Ceramics declined 6.90% to Rs 2.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 22.62% to Rs 12.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.12.7410.3923.7829.742.913.132.682.852.702.90

