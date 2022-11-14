Spencer's Retail reports consolidated net loss of Rs 53.78 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 11.60% to Rs 649.27 croreNet Loss of Spencer's Retail reported to Rs 53.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 28.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 11.60% to Rs 649.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 581.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales649.27581.76 12 OPM %0.252.20 -PBDT-20.501.41 PL PBT-53.88-28.79 -87 NP-53.78-28.67 -88
