SPL Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd, National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 June 2019.

CIL Nova Petrochemicals Ltd, National Steel & Agro Industries Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 14 June 2019.

spiked 13.99% to Rs 48.9 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 49555 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4736 shares in the past one month.

surged 13.60% to Rs 15.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 629 shares in the past one month.

soared 10.53% to Rs 3.99. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 710 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4557 shares in the past one month.

advanced 9.97% to Rs 7.17. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15777 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5231 shares in the past one month.

exploded 9.74% to Rs 6.87. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.58 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)