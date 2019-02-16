JUST IN
Splendid Metal Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 89.74 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 48.68% to Rs 114.65 crore

Net Loss of Splendid Metal Products reported to Rs 89.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 18.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 48.68% to Rs 114.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 77.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales114.6577.11 49 OPM %-40.36-79.13 -PBDT-62.87-83.33 25 PBT-70.70-91.70 23 NP-89.74-18.02 -398

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 16:02 IST

