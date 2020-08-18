Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit declines 28.67% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 5.03% to Rs 335.88 croreNet profit of Gujarat Industries Power Co declined 28.67% to Rs 60.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 85.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.03% to Rs 335.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 353.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales335.88353.68 -5 OPM %38.0244.25 -PBDT123.43156.66 -21 PBT74.01110.56 -33 NP60.8685.32 -29
