Gujarat Industries Power Co standalone net profit declines 28.67% in the June 2020 quarter

Net profit of Gujarat Industries Power Co declined 28.67% to Rs 60.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 85.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 5.03% to Rs 335.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 353.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.335.88353.6838.0244.25123.43156.6674.01110.5660.8685.32

