Vascon Engineers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 36.79 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 66.81% to Rs 43.35 croreNet loss of Vascon Engineers reported to Rs 36.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 5.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.81% to Rs 43.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 130.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales43.35130.60 -67 OPM %-67.473.39 -PBDT-34.339.20 PL PBT-37.345.66 PL NP-36.795.65 PL
