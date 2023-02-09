South India Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 96.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.60% to Rs 63.08 crore

Net profit of South India Paper Mills declined 96.65% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.60% to Rs 63.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 84.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.63.0884.79-7.9911.04-9.248.17-13.145.630.144.18

