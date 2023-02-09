JUST IN
South India Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 96.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.60% to Rs 63.08 crore

Net profit of South India Paper Mills declined 96.65% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.60% to Rs 63.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 84.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales63.0884.79 -26 OPM %-7.9911.04 -PBDT-9.248.17 PL PBT-13.145.63 PL NP0.144.18 -97

