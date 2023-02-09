JUST IN
Hercules Hoists standalone net profit rises 63.47% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.45% to Rs 35.71 crore

Net profit of Hercules Hoists rose 63.47% to Rs 8.86 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 5.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.45% to Rs 35.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 28.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales35.7128.24 26 OPM %14.317.79 -PBDT11.696.77 73 PBT10.686.15 74 NP8.865.42 63

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 15:50 IST

