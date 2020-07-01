Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.37 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 8.75% to Rs 179.70 crore

Net profit of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo reported to Rs 11.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 7.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 8.75% to Rs 179.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 196.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 85.56% to Rs 37.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.86% to Rs 689.10 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 702.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

