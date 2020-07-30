SRF standalone net profit declines 27.44% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.23% to Rs 1266.35 crore

Net profit of SRF declined 27.44% to Rs 109.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 150.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.23% to Rs 1266.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1493.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.1266.351493.8721.5720.58245.81280.72152.23197.19109.10150.36

