Shree Digvijay Cement Co. Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

SRF standalone net profit declines 27.44% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 15.23% to Rs 1266.35 crore

Net profit of SRF declined 27.44% to Rs 109.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 150.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 15.23% to Rs 1266.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1493.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1266.351493.87 -15 OPM %21.5720.58 -PBDT245.81280.72 -12 PBT152.23197.19 -23 NP109.10150.36 -27

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 14:54 IST

