SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 24.95% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of SRG Housing Finance declined 24.95% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.91% to Rs 21.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.21.0618.1767.4376.885.136.534.266.003.584.77

