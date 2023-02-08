SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 24.95% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 15.91% to Rs 21.06 croreNet profit of SRG Housing Finance declined 24.95% to Rs 3.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 15.91% to Rs 21.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.0618.17 16 OPM %67.4376.88 -PBDT5.136.53 -21 PBT4.266.00 -29 NP3.584.77 -25
