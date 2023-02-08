Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit rises 85.22% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 25.57% to Rs 20006.80 croreNet profit of Samvardhana Motherson International rose 85.22% to Rs 453.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 245.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.57% to Rs 20006.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15933.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales20006.8015933.39 26 OPM %7.806.70 -PBDT1533.941060.36 45 PBT718.90326.93 120 NP453.93245.08 85
