Samvardhana Motherson International consolidated net profit rises 85.22% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.57% to Rs 20006.80 crore

Net profit of Samvardhana Motherson International rose 85.22% to Rs 453.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 245.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 25.57% to Rs 20006.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15933.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.20006.8015933.397.806.701533.941060.36718.90326.93453.93245.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)