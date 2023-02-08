Oriental Carbon & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 2.65% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 9.35% to Rs 119.75 crore

Net profit of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals rose 2.65% to Rs 11.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 119.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 109.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales119.75109.51 9 OPM %21.4819.81 -PBDT23.8720.80 15 PBT16.1414.86 9 NP11.6111.31 3

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 15:48 IST

