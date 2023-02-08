Oriental Carbon & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 2.65% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.35% to Rs 119.75 crore

Net profit of Oriental Carbon & Chemicals rose 2.65% to Rs 11.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9.35% to Rs 119.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 109.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.119.75109.5121.4819.8123.8720.8016.1414.8611.6111.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)