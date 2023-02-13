Panjon standalone net profit declines 40.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 58.86% to Rs 1.37 crore

Net profit of Panjon declined 40.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 58.86% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.1.373.335.113.900.060.110.030.050.030.05

