Sri Sarvaraya Sugars standalone net profit declines 50.97% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.48% to Rs 142.43 crore

Net profit of Sri Sarvaraya Sugars declined 50.97% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.48% to Rs 142.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 137.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales142.43137.64 3 OPM %9.3918.74 -PBDT17.7728.32 -37 PBT10.3421.07 -51 NP7.6115.52 -51

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 11:42 IST

