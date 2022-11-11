Sri Sarvaraya Sugars standalone net profit declines 50.97% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.48% to Rs 142.43 crore

Net profit of Sri Sarvaraya Sugars declined 50.97% to Rs 7.61 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 15.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.48% to Rs 142.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 137.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.142.43137.649.3918.7417.7728.3210.3421.077.6115.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)