Ishita Drugs & Industries standalone net profit rises 54.55% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Ishita Drugs & Industries rose 54.55% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.24% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.14% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 63.04% to Rs 14.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

