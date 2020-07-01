Ishita Drugs & Industries standalone net profit rises 54.55% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.24% to Rs 3.37 croreNet profit of Ishita Drugs & Industries rose 54.55% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.24% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 57.14% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 63.04% to Rs 14.82 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3.372.95 14 14.829.09 63 OPM %6.823.73 -5.065.83 - PBDT0.270.19 42 0.900.63 43 PBT0.210.15 40 0.720.47 53 NP0.170.11 55 0.550.35 57
