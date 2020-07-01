JUST IN
Warren Tea reports consolidated net loss of Rs 16.21 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) standalone net profit declines 32.70% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.33% to Rs 20.26 crore

Net profit of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) declined 32.70% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.33% to Rs 20.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.97% to Rs 11.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.21% to Rs 70.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales20.2622.85 -11 70.1370.28 0 OPM %34.8543.19 -24.2323.04 - PBDT7.3710.67 -31 17.7917.58 1 PBT6.289.77 -36 14.0513.93 1 NP4.636.88 -33 11.2611.37 -1

