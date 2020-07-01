Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) standalone net profit declines 32.70% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.33% to Rs 20.26 crore

Net profit of Advani Hotels & Resorts (India) declined 32.70% to Rs 4.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.33% to Rs 20.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 0.97% to Rs 11.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 11.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.21% to Rs 70.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 70.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

20.2622.8570.1370.2834.8543.1924.2323.047.3710.6717.7917.586.289.7714.0513.934.636.8811.2611.37

