Ambar Protein Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 37.50% to Rs 86.98 croreNet loss of Ambar Protein Industries reported to Rs 0.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 37.50% to Rs 86.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 63.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 38.42% to Rs 1.25 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 23.39% to Rs 284.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 230.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales86.9863.26 37 284.36230.45 23 OPM %1.233.35 -2.121.68 - PBDT0.511.61 -68 3.893.09 26 PBT0.261.54 -83 2.752.83 -3 NP-0.551.06 PL 1.252.03 -38
