United Van Der Horst reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.09 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
United Van Der Horst reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Panama Petrochem consolidated net profit declines 57.42% in the March 2020 quarter
K C P standalone net profit declines 94.29% in the March 2020 quarter
K C P consolidated net profit declines 16.47% in the March 2020 quarter
United Spirits consolidated net profit rises 15.29% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 9.38% to Rs 1.75 croreNet profit of United Van Der Horst reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.38% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.33 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.28% to Rs 7.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1.751.60 9 7.815.86 33 OPM %29.7116.88 -25.7426.79 - PBDT0.28-0.23 LP 0.880.50 76 PBT0.06-1.17 LP 0-3.25 100 NP0.09-0.79 LP 1.33-2.18 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU