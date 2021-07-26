Srikalahasthi Pipes update on commissioning of new blast furnace

-
Srikalahasthi Pipes has taken shut down of its Mini Blast Furnace (MBF) from 25 July 2021 (AN) for about 18 days to complete commissioning of new Blast Furnace to increase the capacity from 3,00,000 TPA to 4,00,000 TPA.
During this period, the Ductile Iron Pipes Plant of the Company shall also be under shutdown for taking up various synchronization jobs as well as commissioning of new Finishing Line.
