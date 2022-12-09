BJP to form new government in Gujarat on 12th Dec

In Gujarat, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form a new government on Monday (12 December). State BJP Chief CR Patil said that the chief minister of state will take oath at 14:00 IST.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are among a host of dignitaries who will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

BJP has posted a historic victory in Gujarat, winning 156 seats in the 182-member state assembly. The Congress party finished second, winning 17 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that made its debut with a high-decibel campaign won 5 seats. Independents won three seats and the Samajwadi Party picked up one.

The BJP surpassed the record set by the Congress party in 1985, when it won 149 seats under the leadership of late Madhavsinh Solanki.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)