Dimple Yadav of Samajwadi Party wins from Mainpuri Parliamentary constituency

She defeated her nearest rival Raghuraj Singh Shakya of BJP by a margin of 2,88,461 votes.
While Dimple Yadav secured 6,18,120 votes (64.08%), Shakya received 3,29,659 votes (34.18%).
The Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat became vacant after Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party, passed away on 10 October 2022, necessitating a byelection within six months.
Voting was held on 5 December 2022 in six assembly seats in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.
