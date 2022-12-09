JUST IN
Business Standard

Dimple Yadav of Samajwadi Party wins from Mainpuri Parliamentary constituency

In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav has won from Manpuri Parliamentary seat.

She defeated her nearest rival Raghuraj Singh Shakya of BJP by a margin of 2,88,461 votes.

While Dimple Yadav secured 6,18,120 votes (64.08%), Shakya received 3,29,659 votes (34.18%).

The Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat became vacant after Mulayam Singh Yadav, the founder of the Samajwadi Party, passed away on 10 October 2022, necessitating a byelection within six months.

Voting was held on 5 December 2022 in six assembly seats in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh and in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat.

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 09:56 IST

