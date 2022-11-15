Standard Surfactants standalone net profit declines 37.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.16% to Rs 41.95 crore

Net profit of Standard Surfactants declined 37.14% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.16% to Rs 41.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.41.9532.481.692.710.621.000.510.890.440.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)