Standard Surfactants standalone net profit declines 37.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.16% to Rs 41.95 croreNet profit of Standard Surfactants declined 37.14% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.16% to Rs 41.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales41.9532.48 29 OPM %1.692.71 -PBDT0.621.00 -38 PBT0.510.89 -43 NP0.440.70 -37
