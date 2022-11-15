JUST IN
Stephanotis Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Standard Surfactants standalone net profit declines 37.14% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 29.16% to Rs 41.95 crore

Net profit of Standard Surfactants declined 37.14% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 29.16% to Rs 41.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 32.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales41.9532.48 29 OPM %1.692.71 -PBDT0.621.00 -38 PBT0.510.89 -43 NP0.440.70 -37

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 17:54 IST

