Amrapali Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 13.79% to Rs 2758.80 croreNet loss of Amrapali Industries reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.79% to Rs 2758.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2424.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 3.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 41.31% to Rs 14081.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 9964.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2758.802424.55 14 14081.159964.43 41 OPM %-0.050.61 --0.050.04 - PBDT-0.738.06 PL 1.510.81 86 PBT-1.097.56 PL -0.40-1.18 66 NP-0.665.31 PL -0.07-3.43 98
