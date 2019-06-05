Agro Phos India standalone net profit rises 784.62% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 12.04% to Rs 25.49 crore

Net profit of rose 784.62% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.04% to Rs 25.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 38.97% to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.79% to Rs 62.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

25.4922.7562.9350.43-3.650.62-6.26-6.311.760.732.713.131.500.461.642.071.150.130.831.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)