Agro Phos India standalone net profit rises 784.62% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 12.04% to Rs 25.49 croreNet profit of Agro Phos India rose 784.62% to Rs 1.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.04% to Rs 25.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 38.97% to Rs 0.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.79% to Rs 62.93 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales25.4922.75 12 62.9350.43 25 OPM %-3.650.62 --6.26-6.31 - PBDT1.760.73 141 2.713.13 -13 PBT1.500.46 226 1.642.07 -21 NP1.150.13 785 0.831.36 -39
