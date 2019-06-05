Rajkot Investment Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 46.67% to Rs 0.08 croreNet Loss of Rajkot Investment Trust reported to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 46.67% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 23.08% to Rs 0.40 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.080.15 -47 0.400.52 -23 OPM %-112.5013.33 -22.5032.69 - PBDT-0.12-0.01 -1100 -0.010.05 PL PBT-0.12-0.01 -1100 -0.010.05 PL NP-0.14-0.05 -180 -0.030.01 PL
