Delta Leasing & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.17 croreNet loss of Delta Leasing & Finance reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 and during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 39.83% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.170.17 0 0.711.18 -40 OPM %17.6517.65 -7.042.54 - PBDT0.030.04 -25 0.050.04 25 PBT-0.020 0 00 0 NP-0.020 0 00 0
