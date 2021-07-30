Tech Mahindra Ltd Surges 6.41%

Tech Mahindra Ltd has added 9.58% over last one month compared to 2.84% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.46% rise in the SENSEX

Tech Mahindra Ltd gained 6.41% today to trade at Rs 1200.05. The S&P BSE IT Sector index is up 0.51% to quote at 30991.76. The index is up 2.84 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, TVS Electronics Ltd increased 4.98% and Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd added 4.26% on the day. The S&P BSE IT Sector index went up 70.5 % over last one year compared to the 39.72% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tech Mahindra Ltd has added 9.58% over last one month compared to 2.84% gain in S&P BSE IT Sector index and 0.46% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1209.15 on 30 Jul 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 625.2 on 24 Jul 2020.

