State Bank of India reports standalone net profit of Rs 838.40 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 12.59% to Rs 62985.38 crore

Net profit of State Bank of India reported to Rs 838.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 7718.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 12.59% to Rs 62985.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 55941.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 862.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 6547.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Total Operating Income rose 10.14% to Rs 242868.65 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 220499.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Total Operating Income62985.3855941.28 13 242868.65220499.31 10 OPM %44.1020.13 -49.1438.78 - PBDT431.20-12212.89 LP 46.93-20964.41 LP PBT431.20-12212.89 LP 46.93-20964.41 LP NP838.40-7718.17 LP 862.23-6547.45 LP

First Published: Fri, May 10 2019. 15:44 IST

