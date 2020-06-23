State Bank of India soars 1.92%, up for fifth straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 191.3, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 45.84% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% fall in NIFTY and a 28.38% fall in the Nifty Bank.

State Bank of India rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 191.3, up 1.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 10407.05. The Sensex is at 35243.06, up 0.95%. State Bank of India has added around 26.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 25.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21708.35, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 392.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 874.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 191.4, up 1.81% on the day. State Bank of India is down 45.84% in last one year as compared to a 11.05% fall in NIFTY and a 28.38% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 15.38 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)