Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd and Centrum Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 June 2020.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd, South Indian Bank Ltd, Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd and Centrum Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 June 2020.

Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd spiked 13.65% to Rs 191.5 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7353 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3743 shares in the past one month.

Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd soared 11.44% to Rs 316. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93229 shares in the past one month.

South Indian Bank Ltd surged 9.99% to Rs 8.48. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd rose 9.97% to Rs 17.54. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 26.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Centrum Capital Ltd gained 9.89% to Rs 16.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 42537 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11316 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)