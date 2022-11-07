Khaitan (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd, SPL Industries Ltd, Goa Carbon Ltd and Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 07 November 2022.

Khaitan (India) Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 54.9 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 12233 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1647 shares in the past one month.

Flexituff Ventures International Ltd soared 19.92% to Rs 31.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36852 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4824 shares in the past one month.

SPL Industries Ltd surged 14.76% to Rs 78.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12193 shares in the past one month.

Goa Carbon Ltd added 14.54% to Rs 572. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4508 shares in the past one month.

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd spurt 11.87% to Rs 81.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17293 shares in the past one month.

