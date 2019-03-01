Steel Authority of India Ltd Surges 2.59%

Steel Authority of Ltd has added 4.76% over last one month compared to 0.54% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.33% rise in the SENSEX

Steel Authority of Ltd gained 2.59% today to trade at Rs 49.55. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 0.99% to quote at 10873.37. The index is up 0.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, increased 2.37% and added 1.95% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 27.66 % over last one year compared to the 5.93% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Steel Authority of Ltd has added 4.76% over last one month compared to 0.54% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 1.33% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 38192 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 14.51 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 91.1 on 13 Jun 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 44.1 on 11 Feb 2019.

