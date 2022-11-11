STEL Holdings consolidated net profit declines 45.48% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 44.33% to Rs 3.29 croreNet profit of STEL Holdings declined 45.48% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 44.33% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.295.91 -44 OPM %95.7497.80 -PBDT3.155.78 -46 PBT3.145.76 -45 NP2.354.31 -45
