STEL Holdings consolidated net profit declines 45.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of STEL Holdings declined 45.48% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 44.33% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

