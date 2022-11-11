JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

GVK Power & Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.19 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

STEL Holdings consolidated net profit declines 45.48% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 44.33% to Rs 3.29 crore

Net profit of STEL Holdings declined 45.48% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 44.33% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales3.295.91 -44 OPM %95.7497.80 -PBDT3.155.78 -46 PBT3.145.76 -45 NP2.354.31 -45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 15:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU