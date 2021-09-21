Sterling and Wilson Solar commissions 66 MWp Al Husainiyah solar power plant in Jordan

The solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) solutions provider announced that it has commissioned the 66 MWp (mega-watt peak) Al Husainiyah solar power plant in Jordan.
The project is located on an area of 1.3 sq. km in Ma'an Governorate, 200 km south of Amman, the capital of Jordan.
"The Al Husainiyah project will save around 50,000 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, thus reducing the dependency on fossil fuels and unlocking large scale solar opportunities for the country," the company's press statement added.
Sterling and Wilson Solar (SWSL)'s consolidated net loss stood at Rs 76.02 crore in Q1 FY22 as compared to a net profit of Rs 17.22 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales jumped 11.9% to Rs 1,194.63 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 1,067.90 crore in Q1 FY21.
Shares of Sterling and Wilson Solar (SWSL) rose 0.10% to Rs 357 on BSE. SWSL, a Shapoorji Pallonji group company, is a global pure-play, end-to-end solar engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) solutions provider. The company provides EPC services primarily for utility scale solar power projects with a focus on project design and engineering and manages all aspects of project execution from conceptualizing to commissioning. It also provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services, including for projects constructed by third parties.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU