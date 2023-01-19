JUST IN
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 101.24 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 72.78% to Rs 406.96 crore

Net Loss of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reported to Rs 101.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 422.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 72.78% to Rs 406.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1494.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales406.961494.86 -73 OPM %-15.68-26.16 -PBDT-91.03-411.96 78 PBT-95.14-416.45 77 NP-101.24-422.41 76

First Published: Thu, January 19 2023. 17:28 IST

