G M Breweries standalone net profit declines 85.06% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 76.51% to Rs 27.87 crore

Net profit of G M Breweries declined 85.06% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.51% to Rs 27.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 118.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.27.87118.6317.8021.765.0426.863.2425.022.4316.27

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)