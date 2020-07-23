G M Breweries standalone net profit declines 85.06% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
G M Breweries standalone net profit declines 26.97% in the March 2020 quarter
G G Automotive Gears standalone net profit declines 2.33% in the June 2020 quarter
Magna Eletrocasting standalone net profit declines 85.19% in the March 2020 quarter
TRC Financial Services standalone net profit declines 47.06% in the March 2020 quarter
Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit declines 73.85% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 76.51% to Rs 27.87 croreNet profit of G M Breweries declined 85.06% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 76.51% to Rs 27.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 118.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales27.87118.63 -77 OPM %17.8021.76 -PBDT5.0426.86 -81 PBT3.2425.02 -87 NP2.4316.27 -85
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU