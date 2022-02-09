Stove Kraft Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Endurance Technologies Ltd, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, BASF India Ltd and Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 February 2022.

Endurance Technologies Ltd, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, BASF India Ltd and Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 February 2022.

Stove Kraft Ltd tumbled 14.10% to Rs 727.65 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 25993 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7264 shares in the past one month.

Endurance Technologies Ltd lost 5.80% to Rs 1460.3. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16249 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3885 shares in the past one month.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd crashed 5.00% to Rs 560.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

BASF India Ltd dropped 4.83% to Rs 2996.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7352 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2964 shares in the past one month.

Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd corrected 4.74% to Rs 542.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 15914 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68677 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)