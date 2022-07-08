Strides Pharma Science Ltd up for third straight session

Strides Pharma Science Ltd is quoting at Rs 347.4, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 55.09% in last one year as compared to a 3.28% fall in NIFTY and a 13.31% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 347.4, up 1.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 16204.3. The Sensex is at 54436.06, up 0.48%. Strides Pharma Science Ltd has added around 10.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Strides Pharma Science Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12389.7, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.82 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.02 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)